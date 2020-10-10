Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) PT Lowered to $41.00 at UBS Group

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

BK has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.56.

BK opened at $37.70 on Tuesday. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52-week low of $26.40 and a 52-week high of $51.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.23.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,251,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,198,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 806,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,155,000 after acquiring an additional 38,994 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 52,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 23,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 14,074 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 472,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,903,000 after acquiring an additional 75,300 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 28,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

