Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has $68.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

BNS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $60.50 price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BofA Securities raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. CIBC assumed coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.20.

BNS opened at $42.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.06 and its 200-day moving average is $40.78. The stock has a market cap of $52.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $58.22.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a $0.6814 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 50.28%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 46.2% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.5% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.21% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

