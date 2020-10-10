Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$68.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price target of C$63.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$60.00 to C$60.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$61.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. CSFB cut their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$66.04 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$66.71.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$56.74 on Tuesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of C$46.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$76.75. The firm has a market cap of $68.74 billion and a PE ratio of 10.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$55.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$55.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.16%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

