Barclays Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) a €174.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €174.00 ($204.71) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €139.00 ($163.53) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €156.88 ($184.56).

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

Shares of ETR SAE opened at €149.80 ($176.24) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €145.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is €107.93. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12 month low of €34.45 ($40.53) and a 12 month high of €168.60 ($198.35). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.26, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides non-prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.