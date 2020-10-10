Barclays Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) a €174.00 Price Target

Posted by on Oct 10th, 2020

Barclays set a €174.00 ($204.71) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €139.00 ($163.53) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €156.88 ($184.56).

Shares of ETR SAE opened at €149.80 ($176.24) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €145.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is €107.93. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12 month low of €34.45 ($40.53) and a 12 month high of €168.60 ($198.35). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.26, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

About Shop Apotheke Europe

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides non-prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Analyst Recommendations for Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE)

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.