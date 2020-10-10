Barclays Boosts Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Price Target to $26.00

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Childrens Place from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet cut Childrens Place from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on Childrens Place from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Childrens Place from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Childrens Place from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Childrens Place has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $28.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.88. The company has a market capitalization of $414.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.84. Childrens Place has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $88.47.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.29). Childrens Place had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $368.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Childrens Place will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLCE. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Childrens Place by 825.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 910,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,815,000 after purchasing an additional 812,388 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Childrens Place by 967.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 492,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,440,000 after purchasing an additional 446,634 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Childrens Place by 723.0% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 239,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 210,329 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Childrens Place by 73.9% during the first quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 436,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,547,000 after purchasing an additional 185,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Childrens Place by 810.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 200,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 178,221 shares during the last quarter.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

