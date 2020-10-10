Barclays Boosts Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target to $109.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ROST. BidaskClub raised shares of Ross Stores from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.64.

Ross Stores stock opened at $98.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $56.30 and a 1 year high of $124.16. The company has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a PE ratio of 65.61, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.66.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.25%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROST. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 10.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,207,202 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,404,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761,538 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,673,305 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $568,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749,811 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,027,592 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $258,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,665 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 198.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,666,265 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $142,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 1,000.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,208,360 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $100,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,551 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

