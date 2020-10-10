Barclays Increases Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target to $18.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Capri from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Capri from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Capri from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Capri from $35.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Capri in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a hold rating for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NYSE CPRI opened at $21.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.81. Capri has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $39.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.26.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.07. Capri had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $451.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capri will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 2,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $46,871.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,556.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capri by 421.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,127,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,622,000 after acquiring an additional 911,240 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Capri by 148.0% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Capri by 65.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 8,003 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the 2nd quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the 2nd quarter valued at $405,000. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

