Barclays Increases Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target to $18.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Capri from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Capri from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Capri from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Capri from $35.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Capri in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a hold rating for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.
NYSE CPRI opened at $21.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.81. Capri has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $39.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.26.
In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 2,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $46,871.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,556.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capri by 421.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,127,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,622,000 after acquiring an additional 911,240 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Capri by 148.0% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Capri by 65.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 8,003 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the 2nd quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the 2nd quarter valued at $405,000. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.
About Capri
Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.
