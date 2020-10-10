Barclays Upgrades BK IRELAND GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) to Overweight

Barclays upgraded shares of BK IRELAND GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BKRIY. Citigroup cut BK IRELAND GRP/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. AlphaValue cut BK IRELAND GRP/ADR to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank upgraded BK IRELAND GRP/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of BK IRELAND GRP/ADR in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of BKRIY stock opened at $2.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average of $1.96. BK IRELAND GRP/ADR has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $5.96.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. Its products and services include current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, small medium enterprise loans, asset finance, commercial and leverage finance, hire purchase, and leasing services; and property, trade, and project finance.

