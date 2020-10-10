Bayer (FRA:BAYN) Given a €60.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Bayer in a report on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €77.25 ($90.88).

Shares of FRA BAYN opened at €46.73 ($54.98) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €54.16 and its 200 day moving average price is €58.58. Bayer has a 1 year low of €91.58 ($107.74) and a 1 year high of €123.82 ($145.67).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

