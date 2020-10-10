BAYERISCHE MOTO/S (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Earns Buy Rating from Societe Generale

Societe Generale reissued their buy rating on shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S in a report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group cut shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BAYERISCHE MOTO/S has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of BMWYY stock opened at $25.48 on Wednesday. BAYERISCHE MOTO/S has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $28.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.17.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

