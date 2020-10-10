Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) PT Lowered to C$0.65

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$0.85 to C$0.65 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a C$0.65 price objective on shares of Baytex Energy and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$0.75 to C$0.90 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$0.75 to C$0.85 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Baytex Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$0.95.

Shares of BTE stock opened at C$0.50 on Tuesday. Baytex Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.27 and a 1 year high of C$2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.57 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 441.13.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$152.69 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Baytex Energy will post -0.2457 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

