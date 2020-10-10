BBA Aviation (LON:BBA) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $161.03

BBA Aviation plc (LON:BBA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $161.03 and traded as high as $315.93. BBA Aviation shares last traded at $314.80, with a volume of 4,341,842 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.32, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 21.87 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 161. The stock has a market cap of $34.97 million and a P/E ratio of 31.80.

BBA Aviation Company Profile

BBA Aviation plc provides aviation support and aftermarket services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Signature and Ontic segments. The company operates Signature Flight Support, a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature service and accommodation to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management for passengers, operators, and pilots of the B&GA fleet.

