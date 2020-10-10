BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BBAR. TheStreet cut BBVA Banco Frances from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. HSBC upgraded BBVA Banco Frances from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BBVA Banco Frances from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th.

BBAR stock opened at $2.53 on Tuesday. BBVA Banco Frances has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $6.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.72 million, a P/E ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.25.

BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. BBVA Banco Frances had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 23.28%. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that BBVA Banco Frances will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBAR. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in BBVA Banco Frances during the first quarter valued at $530,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in BBVA Banco Frances by 62.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 330,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 127,615 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in BBVA Banco Frances by 404.1% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 140,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 112,626 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in BBVA Banco Frances by 12.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 790,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 87,179 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BBVA Banco Frances during the second quarter valued at about $274,000. Institutional investors own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

BBVA Banco Frances Company Profile

BBVA Banco Francés SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium enterprises, and individual customers in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, Turkey, and rest of Eurasia. The company offers current, checking, and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

