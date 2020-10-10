Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.25.

BECN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. William Blair raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

BECN stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.85. 428,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,682. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $36.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.70 and a 200-day moving average of $25.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 1.93.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.32. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter worth $130,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter worth $203,000. Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 25.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

