Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Upgraded at William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BECN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an average rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Beacon Roofing Supply presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.41.

BECN opened at $35.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 1.93. Beacon Roofing Supply has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $36.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.70 and a 200 day moving average of $25.75.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.32. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter valued at about $203,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

