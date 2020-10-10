Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $38.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Beacon Roofing’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past three months. Earnings estimates for the current quarter have increased over the past seven days, depicting analysts’ optimism over its growth potential. The company has been benefiting from exceptional operating cost management and cash flow. It has been witnessing improved demand for residential and non-residential products. Moreover, its industry-leading digital platform added to the positives. It increased focus on the e-commerce platform, new OTC (On-Time and Complete) Delivery Network and a newly-designed website. However, the impact of COVID-19 as well as increased input costs will put pressure on its fiscal fourth-quarter performance.”

BECN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Beacon Roofing Supply presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.41.

NASDAQ:BECN opened at $35.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.75. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $36.78.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 9.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

