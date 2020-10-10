Beam Trading Up 0.4% This Week (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 10th. During the last seven days, Beam has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. Beam has a market cap of $19.84 million and $5.21 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00002410 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and Bisq.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 35% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000041 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Beam Profile

BEAM is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 72,533,920 coins. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw . The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy

Buying and Selling Beam

Beam can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

