Belo Sun Mining (OTCMKTS:VNNHF) Trading 0.9% Higher

Belo Sun Mining Corp (OTCMKTS:VNNHF) shares traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.79. 180,072 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 917,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their target price on Belo Sun Mining from $0.55 to $0.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.76.

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. Its flagship project is the Volta Grande Gold project consisting of 4 mining concession applications, 11 exploration permits, 63 exploration permits extension submitted, and 3 applications covering a total area of 175,498 hectares located in the northern region of ParÃ¡ State, Brazil.

