Berenberg Bank Analysts Give 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) a €40.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DRI. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a report on Monday, September 21st. Independent Research set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €27.78 ($32.69).

DRI opened at €20.20 ($23.76) on Wednesday. 1&1 Drillisch has a 12-month low of €13.29 ($15.64) and a 12-month high of €32.88 ($38.68). The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is €22.02 and its 200 day moving average is €21.77.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Access and Other. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile Internet. The company's mobile access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or Internet protocol television.

