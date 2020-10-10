Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Corestate Capital (ETR:CCAP) a €23.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on Corestate Capital (ETR:CCAP) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CCAP. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Corestate Capital and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Corestate Capital and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on Corestate Capital and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corestate Capital currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €37.60 ($44.24).

CCAP stock opened at €16.26 ($19.13) on Wednesday. Corestate Capital has a 1-year low of €13.78 ($16.21) and a 1-year high of €45.80 ($53.88). The firm has a market cap of $349.26 million and a P/E ratio of 4.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is €16.92 and its 200-day moving average is €19.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.10.

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

