Berenberg Bank Analysts Give SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) a €50.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on SMA Solar Technology and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd.

ETR:S92 opened at €43.56 ($51.25) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.04. SMA Solar Technology has a 1 year low of €17.84 ($20.99) and a 1 year high of €42.74 ($50.28). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €38.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of €30.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and distributes photovoltaic (PV) inverters, transformers, choke coils, and monitoring and energy management systems for PV systems worldwide. It operates through Residential, Commercial, Utility, Storage, and Digital Energy segments.

