Berenberg Bank Analysts Give United Internet (ETR:UTDI) a €55.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UTDI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Independent Research set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a €40.50 ($47.65) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of United Internet in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. United Internet has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €38.57 ($45.38).

Shares of UTDI stock opened at €33.42 ($39.32) on Wednesday. United Internet has a 12 month low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a 12 month high of €43.88 ($51.62). The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion and a PE ratio of 14.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €37.76 and its 200-day moving average price is €35.70.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

