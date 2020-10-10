Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Lear (NYSE:LEA)

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $145.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

LEA has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Lear from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lear from $104.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Lear from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lear from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Lear from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lear currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.00.

LEA opened at $129.54 on Tuesday. Lear has a 52-week low of $63.20 and a 52-week high of $143.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.17.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($4.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.98) by $0.84. Lear had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lear will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEA. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lear by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Lear in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Lear in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Lear in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Lear by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

