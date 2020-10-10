Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on New Relic (NYSE:NEWR)

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on NEWR. Barclays increased their target price on New Relic from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Argus cut New Relic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on New Relic from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Cowen cut New Relic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on New Relic in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a hold rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. New Relic has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.00.

NYSE NEWR opened at $64.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -36.79 and a beta of 1.13. New Relic has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $74.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.35 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 18.93% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. New Relic’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other New Relic news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total value of $2,822,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total value of $132,796.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,540 shares in the company, valued at $85,747.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,385 shares of company stock worth $7,165,527 over the last ninety days. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,917,545 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $338,820,000 after purchasing an additional 41,606 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 21.1% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,642,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $319,887,000 after purchasing an additional 809,999 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 2,307.4% during the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 2,660,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550,000 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 0.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,896,932 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,714,000 after purchasing an additional 9,784 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 153.4% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,773,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,846 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

