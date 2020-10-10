Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST)

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

ST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Cowen raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.69.

ST stock opened at $47.74 on Tuesday. Sensata Technologies has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $54.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.25, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.74.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $576.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 3,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $141,048.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 22,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 88,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

