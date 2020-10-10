Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI)

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

SWI has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on SolarWinds from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on SolarWinds from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SolarWinds from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SolarWinds from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded SolarWinds from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. SolarWinds presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.33.

NYSE:SWI opened at $21.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21. SolarWinds has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $22.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.27.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $246.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.38 million. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarWinds will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James Barton Kalsu sold 74,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $1,446,294.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 833,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,276,204.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Gardiner sold 64,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $1,354,547.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 828,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,348,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 594,974 shares of company stock valued at $11,792,227. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 42,319 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 963.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 23,661 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

