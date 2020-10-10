Berenberg Bank Increases Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Price Target to C$0.70

Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) had its price target hoisted by Berenberg Bank from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Lucara Diamond from C$0.50 to C$0.60 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th.

TSE LUC opened at C$0.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.13. Lucara Diamond has a twelve month low of C$0.40 and a twelve month high of C$1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.54 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.54.

Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$10.35 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Lucara Diamond will post 0.0208 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lucara Diamond Company Profile

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company operates in two segments, Karowe Mine, and Corporate and Other. It holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine, as well as two prospecting licenses located in Botswana.

