Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Given New $178.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $178.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Beyond Meat’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

BYND has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Beyond Meat from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Beyond Meat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Beyond Meat from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $120.59.

NASDAQ:BYND opened at $194.95 on Tuesday. Beyond Meat has a fifty-two week low of $48.18 and a fifty-two week high of $197.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,436.81 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 6.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.36.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $113.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Joseph Nelson sold 71,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total transaction of $9,498,887.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 226,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,152,726.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Seth Goldman sold 127,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $18,463,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 264,187 shares of company stock valued at $36,897,103. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 509,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,948,000 after purchasing an additional 21,925 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 304.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 15,098 shares during the period. 31.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

