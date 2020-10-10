BidaskClub Lowers Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on EXEL. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelixis presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.92.

Exelixis stock opened at $23.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.33. Exelixis has a fifty-two week low of $13.67 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $259.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.40 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Exelixis will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $122,101.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,831 shares of company stock worth $952,011 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 893.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 987,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,436,000 after purchasing an additional 887,855 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 2nd quarter worth about $292,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 949,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,543,000 after buying an additional 18,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

