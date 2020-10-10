BidaskClub Lowers Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. G.Research restated a buy rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Gabelli assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $175.75.

JKHY stock opened at $164.49 on Wednesday. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52 week low of $123.64 and a 52 week high of $200.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.79.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $410.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.56%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 27.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,265,000 after purchasing an additional 55,664 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 192.2% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 404,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,697,000 after purchasing an additional 265,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at $266,000. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

