BidaskClub Lowers Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. 140166 restated a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.36.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO opened at $41.91 on Wednesday. Silicon Motion Technology has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $53.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.40.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $136.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIMO. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 3.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,329 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 79,995 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,579 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,428 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.