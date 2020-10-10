BidaskClub Lowers Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of YJ stock opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. Yunji has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $7.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yunji had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yunji stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Yunji Inc (NASDAQ:YJ) by 17,897.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,839 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.06% of Yunji worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yunji

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

