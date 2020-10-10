BidaskClub Upgrades First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

FFBC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bancorp. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on First Financial Bancorp. from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.17.

NASDAQ FFBC opened at $13.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12 month low of $10.83 and a 12 month high of $26.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.15 and a 200-day moving average of $13.66.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.15. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 42.99%.

In other news, Director Vince Berta acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,486.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 71.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 17,228 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 0.9% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 209,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 408,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,085,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 1.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 295,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 16,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

