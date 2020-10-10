BidaskClub Upgrades Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forward Air from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded Forward Air from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Wolfe Research raised Forward Air from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James raised Forward Air from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Forward Air from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Forward Air has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD opened at $62.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.03. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 1.17. Forward Air has a fifty-two week low of $39.59 and a fifty-two week high of $72.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $281.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.98 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 4.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that Forward Air will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Forward Air news, insider Matthew J. Jewell sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $319,905.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,394.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael L. Hance sold 4,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $238,214.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,329,085.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,660 shares of company stock valued at $844,550. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWRD. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Forward Air by 3.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 2,230.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

