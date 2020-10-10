BidaskClub Upgrades Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forward Air from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded Forward Air from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Wolfe Research raised Forward Air from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James raised Forward Air from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Forward Air from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Forward Air has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.00.
Shares of NASDAQ FWRD opened at $62.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.03. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 1.17. Forward Air has a fifty-two week low of $39.59 and a fifty-two week high of $72.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.
In other Forward Air news, insider Matthew J. Jewell sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $319,905.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,394.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael L. Hance sold 4,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $238,214.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,329,085.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,660 shares of company stock valued at $844,550. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWRD. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Forward Air by 3.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 2,230.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.
Forward Air Company Profile
Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).
