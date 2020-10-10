Big Yellow Group Plc (BYG.L) (LON:BYG) Receives GBX 1,003.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Big Yellow Group Plc (BYG.L) (LON:BYG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,003.75 ($13.12).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Big Yellow Group Plc (BYG.L) from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 825 ($10.78) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Big Yellow Group Plc (BYG.L) from GBX 1,150 ($15.03) to GBX 840 ($10.98) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank cut Big Yellow Group Plc (BYG.L) to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group Plc (BYG.L) in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Big Yellow Group Plc (BYG.L) from GBX 1,150 ($15.03) to GBX 1,185 ($15.48) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st.

LON BYG traded up GBX 28 ($0.37) on Monday, hitting GBX 1,073 ($14.02). 244,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,331. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,057.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,013.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00. Big Yellow Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 630 ($8.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,245.30 ($16.27). The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 100 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 13 Big Yellow self storage development sites of which six have planning consent.

