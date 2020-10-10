BIKI Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.21 Million (BIKI)

BIKI (CURRENCY:BIKI) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. BIKI has a market capitalization of $10.56 million and $1.21 million worth of BIKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BIKI token can currently be bought for about $0.0335 or 0.00000296 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BIKI has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00019688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00041602 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008814 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006461 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $571.94 or 0.05039977 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00053873 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00031161 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

BIKI Profile

BIKI (BIKI) is a token. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. BIKI’s total supply is 543,998,080 tokens and its circulating supply is 314,898,068 tokens. BIKI’s official Twitter account is @BiKiEnglish and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BIKI is www.biki.com/zh_CN/trade/BIKI_USDT

BIKI Token Trading

BIKI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIKI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIKI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BIKI using one of the exchanges listed above.

