Binance USD Trading Down 0% Over Last Day (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 10th. One Binance USD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00008821 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and Binance. Binance USD has a total market cap of $666.58 million and $454.34 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Binance USD has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00019691 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00041491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006576 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $573.78 or 0.05061086 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00053856 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00031144 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Binance USD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

