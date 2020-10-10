BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bio-Techne Corporation is a global life sciences company. It develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology products and clinical diagnostic controls. It provides proteins, such as cytokines, growth factors, and enzymes; antibodies, including polyclonal and monoclonal antibodies; immunoassays comprising quantikine kits; and clinical diagnostic immunoassay kits. The Company also offers flow cytometry products; natural and synthetic chemical compounds; hematology controls and calibrators; and hematology control products. Bio-Techne Corporation, formerly known as Techne Corporation, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TECH. BidaskClub cut shares of BIO-TECHNE from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of BIO-TECHNE from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $253.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $280.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $265.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.98. BIO-TECHNE has a 1-year low of $155.17 and a 1-year high of $286.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $248.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.88.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $175.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that BIO-TECHNE will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 21,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 0.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 89,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,894,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 580.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after buying an additional 10,281 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 3.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 30.2% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 246,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,734,000 after buying an additional 57,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

