Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.70

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.70 and traded as high as $5.22. Bioanalytical Systems shares last traded at $5.17, with a volume of 7,386 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.71. The company has a market capitalization of $57.14 million, a P/E ratio of -22.61 and a beta of 1.50.

Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.77 million for the quarter. Bioanalytical Systems had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 17.25%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bioanalytical Systems stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) by 1,338.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,474 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.16% of Bioanalytical Systems worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.41% of the company’s stock.

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc, doing business as Inotiv, a pharmaceutical development company, provides drug discovery and development services, and analytical instruments for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, and government organizations in the United States, rest of North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally.

