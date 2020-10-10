BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.15 Million

Equities analysts expect BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) to announce sales of $2.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BioNano Genomics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.30 million and the lowest is $1.99 million. BioNano Genomics reported sales of $3.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 35%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioNano Genomics will report full year sales of $8.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.79 million to $9.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $23.06 million, with estimates ranging from $21.21 million to $24.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BioNano Genomics.

BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.73 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BNGO. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioNano Genomics in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of BioNano Genomics in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioNano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of BioNano Genomics in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.25 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.30.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BioNano Genomics stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) by 284.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,151 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.24% of BioNano Genomics worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 2.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioNano Genomics stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.61. 4,604,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,127,557. The company has a market cap of $83.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. BioNano Genomics has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $4.70.

About BioNano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

