BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BioNano Genomics, Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The Company offers proprietary nanochannel chips, automated imaging instrument, integrated primary and secondary software, and application specific reagents. BioNano Genomics, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Get BioNano Genomics alerts:

BNGO has been the topic of several other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of BioNano Genomics in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $1.25 target price on the stock. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of BioNano Genomics in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating on shares of BioNano Genomics in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1.30.

NASDAQ:BNGO opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.26. BioNano Genomics has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $4.70. The firm has a market cap of $83.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.53.

BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioNano Genomics will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BioNano Genomics stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) by 284.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147,151 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.24% of BioNano Genomics worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioNano Genomics Company Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

Read More: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioNano Genomics (BNGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioNano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.