BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.80 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 10th, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) to report earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.58). BioXcel Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.57) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.73) to ($3.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.61) to ($2.43). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BioXcel Therapeutics.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.32).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BTAI shares. BidaskClub raised BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BioXcel Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTAI. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $15,903,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $6,703,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $6,133,000. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $4,716,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $7,952,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BTAI traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.02. 272,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,881. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 1.64. BioXcel Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $71.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.65.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

