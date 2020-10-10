Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.95

Bird Construction Inc (TSE:BDT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.95 and traded as high as $6.50. Bird Construction shares last traded at $6.42, with a volume of 40,690 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on BDT shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$11.00 target price on shares of Bird Construction in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $349.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$6.55 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$282.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$241.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bird Construction Inc will post 0.8013961 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

Bird Construction Company Profile (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

