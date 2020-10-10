Bitcoin Classic Reaches Market Capitalization of $10,239.10 (BXC)

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded up 13.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 10th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Classic has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Classic has a market capitalization of $10,239.10 and approximately $54,577.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.0171 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Classic alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00398510 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00018584 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00012701 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00008316 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00007681 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00010001 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00026398 BTC.

About Bitcoin Classic

Bitcoin Classic (CRYPTO:BXC) is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official website is bitcoinxc.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Classic is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Classic Coin Trading

Bitcoin Classic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.