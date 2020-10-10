Bitcore (BTX) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.65 Million

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. One Bitcore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001796 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, QBTC and Trade Satoshi. In the last week, Bitcore has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. Bitcore has a market cap of $3.65 million and $613.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11,348.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $374.78 or 0.03302586 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $241.96 or 0.02132147 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.04 or 0.00440948 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $117.38 or 0.01034397 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00010763 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.49 or 0.00585893 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00047619 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitcore Profile

Bitcore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,431,190 coins and its circulating supply is 17,930,231 coins. The official website for Bitcore is bitcore.cc . Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcore Coin Trading

Bitcore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Exrates, Bit-Z, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, QBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

