BK OF SANTA CLA/SH (OTCMKTS:BSCA) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.32

BK OF SANTA CLA/SH (OTCMKTS:BSCA)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.32 and traded as low as $8.05. BK OF SANTA CLA/SH shares last traded at $8.05, with a volume of 1,947 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.32.

BK OF SANTA CLA/SH Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BSCA)

Bank of Santa Clarita, a community oriented commercial bank, provides various business and personal banking services for small-to-medium size businesses, professionals, entrepreneurs, and high-net worth clients in Santa Clarita and surrounding communities in California. The company offers business and personal checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, certificates of deposit account registry services, insured cash sweep accounts, and retirement savings accounts.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for BK OF SANTA CLA/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BK OF SANTA CLA/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.