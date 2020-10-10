Black Iron (TSE:BKI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.10

Black Iron Inc (TSE:BKI)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.10 and traded as high as $0.14. Black Iron shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 621,319 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $30.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.11.

Black Iron (TSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Black Iron Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Iron Inc operates as a Canadian iron ore exploration and development company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Shymanivske iron ore project, which covers an area of 2.56 square kilometers located in Krivyi Rih, Ukraine. Black Iron Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

