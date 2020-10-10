Black Iron (TSE:BKI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.10

Black Iron Inc (TSE:BKI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.10 and traded as high as $0.14. Black Iron shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 621,319 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.11. The stock has a market cap of $30.60 million and a PE ratio of -6.84.

Black Iron (TSE:BKI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Black Iron Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Iron Inc operates as a Canadian iron ore exploration and development company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Shymanivske iron ore project, which covers an area of 2.56 square kilometers located in Krivyi Rih, Ukraine. Black Iron Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

