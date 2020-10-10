BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed non-diversified closed-end management investment company. It focused on middle-market lending. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp., formerly known as TCP Capital Corp., is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TCPC. Raymond James cut BlackRock TCP Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. TheStreet raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock TCP Capital presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.50.

NASDAQ TCPC opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.04. BlackRock TCP Capital has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $14.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.32 million, a P/E ratio of -109.89 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 10.65 and a quick ratio of 10.65.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The investment management company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. BlackRock TCP Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.25% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $45.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.27 million. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.13%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is 74.53%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 13.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 37.2% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 87.7% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 2,511.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,655 shares during the period. 32.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

