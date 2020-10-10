Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.74

Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.74 and traded as high as $13.79. Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund shares last traded at $13.71, with a volume of 31,125 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.76.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund by 1.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 48,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund Company Profile (NYSE:BSL)

Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

